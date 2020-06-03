Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’

Lea Michele has issued an apology after her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Ware accused her of making life a “living hell” for cast members of color on set.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram Wednesday. “Whether it as my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Also Read: Lea Michele Accused of Making 'Glee' Set a 'Living Hell' for Cast Members of Color

See Michele’s statement via her Instagram post below.

More to come…