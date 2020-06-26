LeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios

LA Lakers star joins the Disney family

| June 26, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
lebron james hustle

Getty Images

ABC Studios has signed a two-year overall deal with LA Lakes superstar LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment focused on scripted content.

SpringHill previously had a production deal with Warner Bros. that covered both movies and TV which ended in 2019.

“SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”

Also Read: Jason Hehir Swears 'The Last Dance' Was Not Michael Jordan's Response to MJ vs LeBron Debate

SpringHill Entertainment is now being folded into the newly formed SpringHill Company, a global consumer and entertainment brand focused on empowerment. The company’s premium scripted and unscripted film and television projects will continue to be led by Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson with executives Eric Oberland and Lezlie Wills leading scripted development. SpringHill Entertainment was first founded in 2007 by James and Carter.

“LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Studios. “We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME & Ziffren Brittenham.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 59

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE