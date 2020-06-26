LeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios

ABC Studios has signed a two-year overall deal with LA Lakes superstar LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment focused on scripted content.

SpringHill previously had a production deal with Warner Bros. that covered both movies and TV which ended in 2019.

“SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”

SpringHill Entertainment is now being folded into the newly formed SpringHill Company, a global consumer and entertainment brand focused on empowerment. The company’s premium scripted and unscripted film and television projects will continue to be led by Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson with executives Eric Oberland and Lezlie Wills leading scripted development. SpringHill Entertainment was first founded in 2007 by James and Carter.

“LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Studios. “We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME & Ziffren Brittenham.