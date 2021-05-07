Lets Be Real

Isabella Vosmikova/Fox

Ratings: Fox’s Puppet-Sketch Show ‘Let’s Be Real’ Falls Below 1 Million Viewers in Week 2

by | May 7, 2021 @ 9:13 AM
ABC tops Thursday in key demo thanks to “Grey’s Anatomy”

Let’s be real: Robert Smigel’s “Let’s Be Real” on Fox is a dud. The puppet sketch-comedy show fell below 1 million total viewers last night.

Thursday was the second week of Smigel’s special.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

