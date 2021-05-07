Ratings: Fox’s Puppet-Sketch Show ‘Let’s Be Real’ Falls Below 1 Million Viewers in Week 2

Let’s be real: Robert Smigel’s “Let’s Be Real” on Fox is a dud. The puppet sketch-comedy show fell below 1 million total viewers last night.

ABC topped Thursday in the key adults 18-49 demographic with it’s usual one-two punch of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” (we wouldn’t really lump “Rebel” into the winning combination) but CBS finished first in primetime in total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 4.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” earned a 0.9/6 and 4.8 million total viewers. “Rebel” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million total viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.2 million, NBC was third with 2.7 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 6.4 million total viewers. “United States of Al” at 8:30 settled for a 0.4/3 and 4.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Mom” got a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million total viewers. “B Positive” at 9:30 received a 0.5/3 and 4 million total viewers. “Clarice” at 10 finished off CBS’ primetime with a 0.3/2 and 2.5 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.9 million total viewers. A second episode of “Manifest” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million total viewers. A repeat followed.

Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 990,000.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Last Man Standing” at 9 had a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Let’s Be Real” got a 0.2/1 and 950,000 total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 743,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 975,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 510,000 total viewers.