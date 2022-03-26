Lin-Manuel Miranda to Skip Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife Vanessa has tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore he won’t be attending the Oscars on Sunday, the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor announced on Twitter Saturday.

He and his children all tested negative for COVID, he went on to say. While he won’t be attending the awards night, he said he is cheering on his “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Encanto” colleagues that will be there.

Made it to Hollywood…

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

Followers wished him and his family well on Twitter and praised Miranda for being responsible in skipping the evening out of precaution.

The “Hamilton” creator and writer has a shot at EGOT this year with his recent Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” Miranda already has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony Award. If Miranda wins an Oscar, he would become the youngest EGOT winner at age 37.

In addition to recently directing and writing “tick, tick… BOOM!” for Netflix, Miranda also made his second feature for Disney, “Encanto,” after making “Moana.”