Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Star on Netflix’s ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series From David E Kelley

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is set to star in Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” series from David E. Kelley, the streaming service said Monday.

The series, which hails from A+E Studios, was first given a series commitment at CBS in August 2019, but the broadcaster scrapped the project last May.

Based on Michael Connelly’s “Lincoln Lawyer” book series, the drama follows Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles. The 10-episode first season of the Netflix show will be adapted from “The Brass Verdict,” the second book in Connelly’s series.

Also Read: 'Lincoln Lawyer' Adaptation From David E Kelley Gets Series Commitment at CBS

“The Lincoln Lawyer” will be written by Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Big Sky”) and Ted Humphrey (“The Good Wife,” “Wisdom of the Crowd”). Both will executive produce the show, with Humphrey serving as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Connelly and Ross Fineman (“Goliath,” “Big Sky”).

Connelly had the privilege of announcing the news of “The Lincoln Lawyer’s” series order himself through a blog post on Netflix’s website Monday. You can read that post in full below.