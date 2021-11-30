Annie’s Got Company: Live TV Musicals Ranked by Ratings, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘Rent’ (Photos)

NBC's "Annie Live!" debuts Thursday, marking the first new live musical production to air on broadcast TV since ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" premiered in November 2019.
It also marks NBC's return to the genre, which it hasn't ventured into since "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" on Easter Sunday of 2018, and the first of the Big 4 networks' live-TV musicals to be made during the COVID-19 era.
So naturally, all eyes are on how the Taraji P. Henson- and Harry Connick Jr.-led "Annie Live!" will perform in TV ratings and viewership, as that's going to be a good indicator of what "Tomorrow" looks like for the genre.
Scroll through our gallery to see how each of broadcast TV's modern-day, live musical productions rank by Nielsen numbers. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated is last.
Fox
Rank: 10
Musical: "Rent"
Date: January 27, 2019
Network: Fox
18-49 rating: 1.4
Total viewers: 3.415 million