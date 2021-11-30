We've Got Hollywood Covered
Annie’s Got Company: Live TV Musicals Ranked by Ratings, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘Rent’ (Photos)

Thursday show marks the long-awaited return of broadcast TV’s modern-day, live musical productions

Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC

ABC
NBC's "Annie Live!" debuts Thursday, marking the first new live musical production to air on broadcast TV since ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" premiered in November 2019. It also marks NBC's return to the genre, which it hasn't ventured into since "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" on Easter Sunday of 2018, and the first of the Big 4 networks' live-TV musicals to be made during the COVID-19 era. So naturally, all eyes are on how the Taraji P. Henson- and Harry Connick Jr.-led "Annie Live!" will perform in TV ratings and viewership, as that's going to be a good indicator of what "Tomorrow" looks like for the genre. Scroll through our gallery to see how each of broadcast TV's modern-day, live musical productions rank by Nielsen numbers. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated is last.
Rent Live
Fox
Rank: 10 Musical: "Rent" Date: January 27, 2019 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.4 Total viewers:  3.415 million

A Christmas Story Live
Fox
Rank: 9 Musical: "A Christmas Story: Live" Date: Dec. 17, 2017 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.5 Total viewers: 4.481 million

The Passion
Fox
Rank: 8 Musical: "The Passion" Date: March 20, 2016 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.6 Total viewers: 6.648 million

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
NBC
Rank: 7 Musical: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" Date: April 1, 2018 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.7 Total viewers: 9.607 million

Hairspray Live
NBC
Rank: 6 Musical: "Hairspray Live!" Date: Dec. 7, 2016 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 2.3 Total viewers: 9.045 million

Peter Pan Live
NBC
Rank: 5 Musical: "Peter Pan Live!" Date: Dec. 4, 2014 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 2.4 Total viewers: 9.211 million

Little Mermaid Live
ABC
Rank: 4 Musical: "The Little Mermaid Live!" Date: Nov. 5, 2019 Network: ABC 18-49 rating: 2.6 Total viewers: 8.978 million

The Wiz Live
NBC
Rank: 3 Musical: "The Wiz Live!" Date: Dec. 3, 2015 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 3.4 Total viewers: 11.498 million

grease live review
Fox
Rank: 2 Musical: "Grease: Live" Date: Jan. 1, 2016 Network: Fox 18-49 rating: 4.3 Total viewers: 12.206 million

Carrie Underwood in The Sound of Music Live
NBC
Rank: 1 Musical: "Sound of Music Live!" Date: Dec. 5, 2013 Network: NBC 18-49 rating: 4.6 Total viewers: 18.624 million

Annie Live! - Season 2021
NBC
TheWrap will be adding the results for Thursday's production of "Annie Live!" on Friday, so stay tuned to see if the sun comes out for NBC in Nielsen returns then.

