Longtime NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth worked in an equipment room at NBC News headquarters in New York

| March 20, 2020 @ 7:10 AM Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 7:54 AM
NBC NEWS

NBC News employee Larry Edgeworth died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the network. He worked in the equipment room of 30 Rockefeller Center, NBC’s headquarters in New York City, and previously spent 25 years working as an audio technician for the company.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote in an email to staffers Friday morning.

Also Read: CNN Staffer at NY Bureau Has Coronavirus, 1st Confirmed Case for Network

In an article addressing the death, NBC News also pointed out that per his wife, Edgeworth had other health issues.

Lack assured staff, “We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”

At NBC, show staffers have been taking precautions for days. Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie are all taking time away from the “Today” studio and social distancing after a staffer on the third hour of the program tested positive for the virus. In fact, across all the networks, talent and guests are sitting six feet apart to practice social distancing or, in some cases, talent is video calling into the programs they host, fulfilling their duties from home.

