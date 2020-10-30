Lori Loughlin Starts 2-Month Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Friday to begin her two-month prison sentence for crimes related to the college admissions scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” according to NBC News.

The “Full House” star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. As part of her plea deal, Loughlin agreed to two months in prison, two years on probation, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said during her sentencing hearing in August. “That realization weighed heavily on me. And while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. … I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

Also Read: Read Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Résumé That Feds Say She Used to Get Into USC

Loughlin, whose participation in the cheating scam allowed her two daughters to be admitted into the University of Southern California, will spend her prison sentence at a low-security federal prison in Dublin, California. The prison is the same one that Felicity Huffman stayed in for 11 days after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as part of the college admissions scandal.

More to come…