Los Angeles Film Critics Awards: Updating Live

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is voting on the best cinematic achievements of 2021 on Saturday. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

The first category, Best Cinematography, went to Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog.”

Previously, the organization voted its Career Achievement Award to Mel Brooks.

The LAFCA consists of 66 Los Angeles-based film critics working in print and electronic media, including TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde. While the group normally meets in person to vote for the year’s best achievements, it conducted its voting virtually for the second consecutive year because of COVID concerns.

Last year, five of the LAFCA winners went on to win the Oscar: “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao, “Minari” supporting actress Juh-jung Youn, “Promising Young Woman” screenwriter Emerald Fennell, “Mank” production designer Donald Graham Burk and “Soul” composers Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste. Four other winners were nominated for Oscars but did not win.

The LAFCA’s best film winner has won the Oscar for Best Picture 11 times in the 46 years the organization has been giving out awards, including four times in the last 12 years: “The Hurt Locker” in 2009, “Spotlight” in 2015, “Moonlight” in 2016 and “Parasite” in 2019. But for its best film of 2020, the critics chose Steve McQueen’s five-film TV anthology “Small Axe,” a work that was considered a limited series rather than a film by most awards bodies.

This year’s awards were dedicated to two former LAFCA members who recently died, David Chute and James Rocci.

The 2021 Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards:

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Career Achievement Award: Mel Brooks

