Los Angeles Moves Up to Least-Restrictive COVID-19 Reopening Tier

Los Angeles has continued its dramatic turnaround in dealing with COVID-19, receiving clearance on Tuesday to move up to the fourth and least-restrictive tier in California’s reopening system. The county will officially move up to the yellow tier on Thursday.



For movie theaters, which were previously able to open with auditorium capacity at 50%, this means that capacity can increase to 75% if all moviegoers are fully vaccinated. Beyond the film industry, businesses that previously had to stay closed like bars and saunas can now reopen, while other businesses like gyms and indoor entertainment centers like arcades can increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.



And for Dodger Stadium and other outdoor sporting venues, maximum capacity can increase from 33% to 67%. The Dodgers had previously introduced a special section for fans with proof of full vaccination with no social distancing.



On Monday, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer praised residents who have gotten vaccinated for helping turn the city from the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. to one of the least-infected cities in the country. However, she urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and mask-wearing whenever possible.



“We’re just going to want to make sure that wherever you’re going, you can always keep distance of at least six feet from others, that everyone is always wearing their masks appropriately…and that infection control is still apparent everywhere that people are going to be where they’re intermingling,” she said. “So we still have to protect our workers. We still have to protect children.”



More to come…