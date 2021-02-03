Kevin Merida, LA Times and ESPN offices

LA Times / ESPN / TheWrap

Los Angeles Times Courts ESPN’s Kevin Merida for Top Editor Role In Competitive Market (Exclusive)

by | February 3, 2021 @ 5:05 PM

At least seven members of the newsroom have personally contacted Merida to convince him to come to L.A., TheWrap has learned; another candidate has “respectfully declined” the interview process

The Los Angeles Times is courting Kevin Merida, the editor in chief of ESPN’s The Undefeated, for its open executive editor role, TheWrap has learned.

Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, his wife Michele B. Chan and their daughter Nika Soon-Shiong have spoken to Merida about the position and are keen on him to replace Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down in December, according to an individual with knowledge of the interaction.

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Shaq Bowl

‘The Shaq Bowl’ Producers to Celebs: Ditch TV, Embrace Livestreaming and Make More Money

ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’ Drops to Series-Low Ratings Week After Season 2 Premiere
andy jassy

Who Is Andy Jassy, the New Amazon CEO Taking Over From Jeff Bezos?
film set proudction behind the scenes generic

Film Producing Is ‘Not a Sustainable Career,’ New Study Says
Spotify Logo

Will Spotify Earnings Show That Podcasts Can Drive Subscriptions?
911 Lone Star crossover

Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Audience Grows With Crossover Event, but ABC Still Tops Demo Ratings
Office space

3 Lessons for Newsrooms to Survive 2nd Year of the Pandemic

Inside PBS’ Digital Rebrand for the New Streaming Landscape
Card Sharks

Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Soars in Ratings Without NFL Competition
BARI WEISS

Ex NY Times Writer Bari Weiss Rails ‘Against Woke Culture’ in NY Post Op-Ed
Sundance Film Festival Egyptian

There’s Nothing Virtual About Red-Hot Sundance Sales