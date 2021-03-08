HBO Says Darkening of ‘Lovecraft Country’ Extra’s Skin ‘Should Not Have Happened’

HBO says the darkening of “Lovecraft Country” background actress Kelli Amirah’s skin “should have not happened” in response to the background actress’s TikTok video from last month discussing her experience on set.

Amirah’s skin tone was darkened by way of foundation ahead of the extra posing for a picture as a young Ms. Osberta (or Bertie, played by Carol Sutton) on her wedding day.

“We were very disappointed to learn of Ms. Amirah’s experience,” a spokesperson for HBO told TheWrap on Monday. “This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future.”

“I hear one of them mention how, ‘She’s a little lighter than’ the actress,” Amirah recalled of her time in the makeup chair.

“And I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker,” Amirah, who shared before-and-after photos in the TikTok video though did not initially reveal which show she was referring to, continued. “I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job.

Amirah, who says she was paid $100 for the gig, said she didn’t say anything at the time because “I’m not s— yet. I have no clout, no pull, no nothing.”

After several of her TikTok followers correctly guessed Amirah was referring to “Lovecraft Country,” she recorded another video.

“As soon as we wrapped I went right back to hair and makeup and asked for some wipes because I refused to go out in the world like that,” Amirah said in that one.

Watch her (first) TikTok below. The follow-up can be found here.

