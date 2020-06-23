‘Lucifer’ Renewed by Netflix for 6th and Final Season

Show’s upcoming fifth season, which premieres Aug. 21, was previously set as the final season

| June 23, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 7:19 AM
lucifer

Netflix

Netflix has saved “Lucifer” once again. The streaming service has renewed the Tom Ellis-led drama for a sixth season and final season after previously announcing the show’s upcoming fifth season, which premieres this August, would be its final.

The announcement was made via a tweet from the show’s official account Tuesday morning: “the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.”

Netflix resurrected “Lucifer” back in June 2018, picking the series up for a fourth season after it had been canceled by Fox. Season 4 debuted on the streaming service almost a year later, in May 2019, and one month after the launch, Netflix renewed “Lucifer” for a 16-episode fifth and final season set to debut in 2020.

Also Read: 'Lucifer' Season 5 Finally Gets Premiere Date From Netflix (Video)

Last October, the streamer revealed that the final season would be split into two parts, with Season 5A having eight episodes and Season 5B consisting of the remaining half. On Monday, Netflix announced Season 5A will launch Aug. 21. No date has been set for Season 5B’s release yet.

Per Netflix, “In the stunning fifth season of ‘Lucifer,’ the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?'”

“Lucifer” stars Ellis in the tile role of Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also starred series newcomers Inbar Lavi as Eve and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley.

Also Read: 'Lucifer' Casts God - Lucifer's Father - for Fifth and Final Season

Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The show’s 10-episode fourth season ended with one hell of a cliffhanger, which Ellis broke down for TheWrap here.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE