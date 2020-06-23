‘Lucifer’ Renewed by Netflix for 6th and Final Season

Netflix has saved “Lucifer” once again. The streaming service has renewed the Tom Ellis-led drama for a sixth season and final season after previously announcing the show’s upcoming fifth season, which premieres this August, would be its final.

The announcement was made via a tweet from the show’s official account Tuesday morning: “the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.”

Netflix resurrected “Lucifer” back in June 2018, picking the series up for a fourth season after it had been canceled by Fox. Season 4 debuted on the streaming service almost a year later, in May 2019, and one month after the launch, Netflix renewed “Lucifer” for a 16-episode fifth and final season set to debut in 2020.

Last October, the streamer revealed that the final season would be split into two parts, with Season 5A having eight episodes and Season 5B consisting of the remaining half. On Monday, Netflix announced Season 5A will launch Aug. 21. No date has been set for Season 5B’s release yet.

Per Netflix, “In the stunning fifth season of ‘Lucifer,’ the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?'”

“Lucifer” stars Ellis in the tile role of Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also starred series newcomers Inbar Lavi as Eve and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley.

Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The show’s 10-episode fourth season ended with one hell of a cliffhanger, which Ellis broke down for TheWrap here.