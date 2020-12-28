Mark Hamill gave “Star Wars” fans everywhere a hilarious Christmas present on Monday by fulfilling Luke Skywalker’s unfulfilled wish from “A New Hope” to visit Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.

You know the scene: Luke’s Uncle Owen has just purchased two droids (C-3PO and R2-D2) to help out around the house and he tells Luke to TAKE them over to the garage and get them cleaned up before dinner.

“But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters,” Luke complains. “You can waste time with your friends after your chores are done,” Uncle Owen replies. Before you know it, Artoo runs away to find Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke catches up with him and learns his father was a Jedi Knight, his aunt and uncle are killed by the Empire, and Luke is on his way to joining the rebellion against the empire. And he never did make it to Tosche Station.

Until Monday, when Hamill shared a silly, heavily photoshopped image of himself in front of a Mobil gas station with the “Mobil” logo replaced with “Tosche,” holding a large red-colored power converter.

“I can finally cross this off my “to-do” list,” Hamill captioned the image on Twitter. “#BetterLateThanNever.”

As for where the original, unedited photo comes from, we’re pretty sure it was taken in Ireland on March 17, 2018, as Hamill is wearing the exact same outfit he wore that day at the Dublin St. Patrick’s day parade.

Even though there isn’t really a Tosche Station in real life, at least for a blessed moment, a teenage space boy’s dream finally came true.

Check out Mark Hamill’s tweet here and below: