Mahershala Ali Gives Spiritual Guidance to Ramy in Season 2 Trailer for Hulu Comedy (Video)

“Ramy” returns in May

| April 30, 2020 @ 9:37 AM

Mahershala Ali makes his “Ramy” debut in the first trailer for the second season of the Hulu comedy, offering some spiritual knowledge to Ramy Youssef as a guest star.

You can watch the trailer above. The new season debuts on May 29.

Alongside Ramy Youssef as a fictional version of himself, the show also stars Amr Waked (Farouk Hassan), Hiam Abbas (Maysa Hassan) and Dena Calmawy (Dena Hassan) as his fictional family and Mohammed Amer (Mo), Dave Merheje (Ahmed) and Steve Way (Steve) as his friends.

“Ramy” follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

“For Season 2, I’m excited to take bigger swings, bigger risks,” Youssef previously told TheWrap.

“Ramy” is written, executive produced and created by star Youssef, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.

Youssef won a Golden Globe for the first season.

