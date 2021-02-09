‘Mank,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Land on Oscars Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist, ‘Mulan’ and ‘Tenet’ Lead VFX

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released the shortlists in the Oscars race for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Visual Effects. “Mank,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Birds of Prey” and “Tenet” are among the films that have advanced in the awards race.

Other films to make the cut were “Bloodshot,” “The Midnight Sky” and “Soul” in the VFX category, while the Makeup/Hairstyling shortlist included films like “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “One Night in Miami…” and “The Glorias.”

The Academy on Tuesday released shortlists in nine different categories. From here, members of each branch of the Academy will vote on the remaining shortlisted films in order to determine the final nominees. The other categories announced on Tuesday in the Oscars race are for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, International Feature, Original Song and Original Score.

Oscars Break Another Record With 105 Eligible Songs, But Trent Reznor's 'Mank' Tune Isn't One of Them

Voting begins on March 5, while Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15. The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

See the full lists in both categories below:

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami…”

“Pinocchio”

Best Visual Effects

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”