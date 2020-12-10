Martin Luther King Jr to Be Subject of Nat Geo’s ‘Genius’ Season 4

Martin Luther King Jr. will be the titular “Genius” in Nat Geo’s fourth season of the anthology series, Courteney Monroe said Thursday at Disney Investor Day 2020.

Monroe, the president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, also said her main cable channel was working on a documentary about French ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, titled “Cousteau.”

Season 1 of “Genius” centered on Albert Einstein (played by Geoffrey Rush), Season 2 profiled Pablo Picasso (played by Antonio Banderes) and Season 3 covered the life of Aretha Franklin (played by Cynthia Erivo). Originally, Season 3 was intended to tell Mary Shelley’s story, but they couldn’t “crack it creatively,” Monroe said last year.

“We were super excited about Mary Shelley,” Monroe said during the network’s Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation. “The fact is that we just couldn’t find a way to crack it creatively.” Nat Geo had initially slotted Shelley for season 3, before fast-tracking a season about Franklin shortly after her death last summer. At that time, the network was hopeful to do both.

“Our feeling was if we couldn’t do it in a really excellent way, if couldn’t do it right, then we shouldn’t do it,” Monroe continued. “We really tried, we just couldn’t crack it for a limited series.”

“Genius” hails from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.