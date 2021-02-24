"WandaVision" (Jan. 15) •
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the latter of which is still definitely dead. The first MCU TV series for Disney+ finds Wanda's reality-bending powers transporting the pair into the idyllic (and fictional) town of Westview, where they attempt to live out a sitcom-inspired lifestyle. •
How it could affect the MCU:
We already know this will somehow lead into the "Doctor Strange" sequel in 2022, in which Olsen is set to appear alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. "WandaVision" also saw the return of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis from the "Thor" movies and Randall Park's FBI agent Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (who improved his card-trick skills
) Teyonah Parris also debuted as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau from "Captain Marvel," and she's set to appear in that film's sequel, "Captain Marvel 2." (Update: Since the show has premiered, we now know that Kathryn Hahn is actually Agatha Harkness and the series also featured the introduction of S.W.O.R.D. and set up Monica's transformation into Spectrum.)
