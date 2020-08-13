MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "The End is at Hand/What We're Fighting For" - With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. Watch the special two-hour series finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC)
ABC Settles for Primetime Ratings Tie With Telemundo on ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series-Finale Night
“America’s Got Talent” and “Big Brother” battle it out for Wednesday supremacy
“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” completed its final mission on Wednesday, when the long-running — and long-struggling — ABC drama didn’t deliver a heroic performance.
ABC ended up in a fourth-place ratings tie with Telemundo last night. We’d say that’s not becoming of a Marvel show, but we haven’t yet forgotten “Inhumans.”
NBC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS had a 4 share, NBC got a 3. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was second with 3.1 million total viewers.
For NBC, the Wednesday premiere of the “America’s Got Talent” results show at 8 p.m. received a 0.7/5 and 6.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the season finale of “World of Dance,” coded as a special for time-slot purposes, drew a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.
For CBS, “Big Brother” in its 8 o’clock time period premiere earned a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Tough as Nails” had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers in its new time period. A repeat followed at 10.
Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.
ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.
For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. Following an 8:30 p.m. rerun, the first hour of “SHIELD” got a 0.4/2 and 1.6 million viewers. Hour 2 slipped to a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.
On the bright side, “Agents of SHIELD” avoided series lows last night. The Marvel show debuted way back in 2013, which feels like several lifetimes ago.
Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.3 million, airing repeats.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 643,000. “The 100” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 629,000 viewers. “Coroner” at 9 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 656,000 viewers.
The debut of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot earlier this month has set off a clamoring for cold cases to be reopened and brought to justice. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of TV shows that have actually solved crimes, exonerated people, and found answers to the unknown, from "The Jinx" miniseries that lead to the arrest of Robert Durst, to "Extinct or Alive," which found a living animal thought to have died out over 100 years ago.
Back before the Netflix reboot, this classic series was on network television. Creator Terry Meurer told TheWrap that during its original 23-year run, the series helped to solve over 260 cold cases. She has high hopes that this new incarnation of the series will have the same luck.
"Cold Justice"
This crime series from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves works with local law enforcement to solve cold cases. The resulted thus far: 45 arrests and 18 convictions, according to Oxygen.
"The Jinx"
This miniseries written by "All Good Things" director Andrew Jarecki led to Robert Durst's long-awaited arrest for the murder of Susan Berman just one day before the finale of "The Jinx" aired on TV. Durst had admired Jarecki's work on "All Good Things" and had offered to be interviewed for the miniseries.
"Extinct or Alive"
This one has more to do with animals than humans, but we have to give Animal Planet credit for discovering live members of a species that was believed to have been extinct. Last year, series host and biologist Forrest Galante found a female Fernandina Tortoise -- presumed extinct since 1906 -- on a remote volcanic island in the Galapagos.
"Expedition Unknown"
Host Josh Gates took part in finding one of 12 treasure boxes that were buried in different American cities nearly 40 years ago by Bryon Preiss, whose 1982 book "The Secret" gave elaborate clues to the boxes whereabouts. In one episode, Gates meets a family who located the Boston box.
"America's Most Wanted"
This long-running Fox series was successful in finding many fugitives wanted by the FBI, including Ricky Allen Bright, Steven Ray Stout, Robert Lee Jones and more, according to CBS News.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
This Larry David HBO series unknowingly captured the key to freeing Juan Catalan, a man who was on death row for a murder he did not commit. "Curb" had been filming at Dodger Stadium on the day of the murder, providing evidence that Catalan was watching the game with his 6-year-old daughter and could not have been at the crime scene. Catalan and David both later appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Long Shot."
