ABC Settles for Primetime Ratings Tie With Telemundo on ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series-Finale Night

“America’s Got Talent” and “Big Brother” battle it out for Wednesday supremacy

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” completed its final mission on Wednesday, when the long-running — and long-struggling — ABC drama didn’t deliver a heroic performance.

ABC ended up in a fourth-place ratings tie with Telemundo last night. We’d say that’s not becoming of a Marvel show, but we haven’t yet forgotten “Inhumans.”

NBC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS had a 4 share, NBC got a 3. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was second with 3.1 million total viewers.

For NBC, the Wednesday premiere of the “America’s Got Talent” results show at 8 p.m. received a 0.7/5 and 6.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the season finale of “World of Dance,” coded as a special for time-slot purposes, drew a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For CBS, “Big Brother” in its 8 o’clock time period premiere earned a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Tough as Nails” had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers in its new time period. A repeat followed at 10.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. Following an 8:30 p.m. rerun, the first hour of “SHIELD” got a 0.4/2 and 1.6 million viewers. Hour 2 slipped to a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

On the bright side, “Agents of SHIELD” avoided series lows last night. The Marvel show debuted way back in 2013, which feels like several lifetimes ago.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.3 million, airing repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 643,000. “The 100” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 629,000 viewers. “Coroner” at 9 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 656,000 viewers.