Mary Trump’s Tell-All Sells More Than 1.35 Million Copies in First Week

Mary Trump’s tell-all book about the president and his family has sold more than 1.35 million copies in its first week, Simon & Schuster said on Thursday.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print copies, ebooks, audiobooks and “orders from consumers that are as yet unfulfilled due to extraordinary demand” of “Too Much and Never Enough,” the publisher said in a news release.

“Mary Trump’s memoir has transcended the usual ceiling for political books to reach a larger audience of people who want to read stories about unusual families. We knew ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ would make news and offer fascinating psychological insights into the president, but we’re moved to see how deeply the book has touched readers, and thrilled to have people compare the book to ‘The Godfather.'”

Also Read: Mary Trump Says President Used N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs (Video)

Released on July 14 after a contentious legal battle with Robert Trump, the brother of Donald Trump, the book includes accounts that Donald Trump cheated on his SATs, abandoned his brother on his deathbed to go watch a movie and commented on his niece’s breasts. (A White House official has said the book is filled with “falsehoods.”)

Earlier on Thursday during an episode of “The View,” Mary Trump defended her decision to write her book after co-host Meghan McCain said the tell-all was “just a great way” for the president’s niece “to get a paycheck right now.”

“If I had wanted some measure of revenge, if I had wanted to cash in, as you say, I would have done this 10 years ago when Donald was still a very public figure and I would not have been taking the risk that I’m taking. I mean, we’ve all seen how whistleblowers fare in this administration,” Mary Trump said. “I would much have preferred not to do this, but I felt it was extremely important that the American people have all of the information they need in order to make an informed decision.”