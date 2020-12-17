Reality show season finales didn’t air head-to-head — not that it would have changed anything

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The first “Masked Singer” hour at 8 p.m. drew a 1.2/7 and 5.3 million viewers. The 9 o’clock hour, the Season 4 finale, scored a 1.7/10 and 7.1 million viewers.

“The Amazing Race” season finale proved to be no “Masked Singer” season finale last night. (Not that anybody thought it would be.) And don’t even get us started on The CW’s “Devils” season finale.

Wednesday’s “Masked Singer” finale rating was down 26% from the Season 3 finale in May and down 23% from the Season 2 finale last December. On Feb. 27, 2019, the Season 1 finale of “The Masked Singer” scored a massive 3.6 demo rating and 11.4 million total viewers.

Click here to find out who was eliminated on the “Masked Singer” Season 4 finale — and yes, who won.

Also Read: 'The Voice' Finale Hits a Low Note in Viewers

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 4.2 million. “The Amazing Race” season finale at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/4 and 4.3 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 4.4 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 p.m. received a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers.

ABC and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. ABC was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, NBC was fourth with 2.8 million.

For ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” from 8 to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.6/3 and 3.6 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 p.m. got a 0.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

For NBC, the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers. The “Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” from 8 to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 808,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 396,000. The “Devils” season finale at 8 p.m. settled for a 0.1/0 and 374,000 viewers. A rerun followed.