22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

We’ll see who gets added to this list after Wednesday’s Season 3 finale

| May 18, 2020 @ 4:45 PM
Sarah Palin Masked Singer
Fox
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don't yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it's gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we've seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition's first three installments. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
The Masked Singer
Fox
Contestant: Terry Bradshaw   Costume: Deer   Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: Tori Spelling  Costume: Unicorn   Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: Ricki Lake    Costume: Raven    Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: Joey Fatone    Costume:  Rabbit    Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: La Toya Jackson   Costume:  Alien   Season: 1
Fox
Contestant:  Donny Osmond    Costume: Peacock    Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: Gladys Knight   Costume: Bee  Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: T-Pain    Costume: Monster   Season: 1
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady   Costume: Fox    Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Seal    Costume: Leopard    Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Patti LaBelle   Costume: Flower   Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky     Costume: Eagle    Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne    Costume: Ladybug    Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer    Costume: Skeleton    Season: 2
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne   Costume: Robot  Season: 3
Masked Singer Sarah Palin
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin   Costume: Bear  Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan    Costume: Miss Monster   Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk   Costume: Elephant   Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Dionne Warwick   Costume: Mouse    Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Bella Thorne    Costume: Swan    Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Rob Gronkowski    Costume: White Tiger    Season: 3
Fox
Contestant: Jordyn Woods   Costume:  Kangaroo    Season: 3
