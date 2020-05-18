22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

Fox
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don't yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it's gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we've seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition's first three installments. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Terry Bradshaw Costume: Deer Season: 1
Contestant: Tori Spelling Costume: Unicorn Season: 1
Contestant: Ricki Lake Costume: Raven Season: 1
Contestant: Joey Fatone Costume: Rabbit Season: 1
Contestant: La Toya Jackson Costume: Alien Season: 1
Contestant: Donny Osmond Costume: Peacock Season: 1
Contestant: Gladys Knight Costume: Bee Season: 1
Contestant: T-Pain Costume: Monster Season: 1
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Contestant: Seal Costume: Leopard Season: 2
Contestant: Patti LaBelle Costume: Flower Season: 2
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Contestant: Dionne Warwick Costume: Mouse Season: 3
Contestant: Bella Thorne Costume: Swan Season: 3
Contestant: Rob Gronkowski Costume: White Tiger Season: 3
Contestant: Jordyn Woods Costume: Kangaroo Season: 3