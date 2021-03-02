‘Masked Singer': Watch the Russian Doll Channel Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper With ‘Shallow’ Performance (Video)

Tell us something, “Masked Singer” fans: Are you ready to watch this sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fifth season of the Fox singing competition? Good, because it’s a doozy of a video featuring the Russian Doll contestant performing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” ballad “Shallow.”

The duet really gets “Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger going, tugging at those heartstrings with their surprisingly emotional performance. (Surprising, because, well, it’s hard to convey emotion when you’re wearing a doll mask with a face that barely moves.)

Now, as you can see in the video above, there appear to be two individuals singing the “Shallow” duet while dressed up in Russian Doll-themed costumes. But as of right now, the official name of the contestant is “Russian Doll” and Fox is keeping mum on whether or not multiple celebs are part of that costume, as was the case with the Snow Owls in Season 4, the show’s first-ever two-celebrity costume.

Watch the clip above.

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c on Fox.