The Masked Singer

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Rating More Than Doubles ‘The Amazing Race’ Finale

by | December 17, 2020 @ 8:32 AM

Reality show season finales did not directly air head-to-head — not that it would have changed anything

“The Amazing Race” season finale proved to be no “Masked Singer” season finale last night. (Not that anybody thought it would be.) And don’t even get us started on The CW’s “Devils” season finale.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The first “Masked Singer” hour at 8 p.m. drew a 1.2/7 and 5.3 million viewers. The 9 o’clock hour, the Season 4 finale, scored a 1.7/10 and 7.1 million viewers.

