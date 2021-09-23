‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Group A Contestants

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Night 1 of the Season 6 premiere of “The Masked Singer.”)

The two-night premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 6 began Wednesday with an episode that ended in a double elimination — but only one unmasking. So out of the five Group A contestants who kicked things off last night — Octopus, Mother Nature, Pufferfish, Skunk and Bull — fans only know the identity of one, Octopus, who turned out to be Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard.

But who are the other four masked singers? We don’t have the answers just yet, but we do know we’ll find out who Mother Nature, the other contestant who was eliminated on Wednesday’s Season 6 premiere, is when Night 2 airs tonight, Thursday. So we have a few more hours to guess about her identity — and plenty of time to speculate about the other four.

Oh, and don’t forget that tonight, Pufferfish, Skunk and Bull will be joined by two new Wildcard contestants, so you’ll have even more guessing to do for competitors you haven’t even seen perform yet.

See below for TheWrap’s roundup of the best guesses from fans and “The Masked Singer” judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger about the identities of the contestants in Group A.

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Howard about his time as Octopus on “The Masked Singer” here.

Mother Nature

Among the top guesses given for this green goddess — who was eliminated on the first night of the premiere episode but won’t actually be unmasked until Night 2 on Thursday — were Tiffany Haddish, Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson, Aisha Tyler and Niecy Nash.

Bull

The names thrown out for this raging competitor were Todrick Hall, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jordan Fisher, Ne-Yo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Donald Glover and Kevin Hart.

Pufferfish

So far, the sparkly pink sea creature is assumed to be either Jessica Alba, Kylie Minogue, Toni Braxton, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea or Paula Abdul.

Skunk

“The Masked Singer” fans and judges have decided this stinky yet glamorous contestant has to be Faith Evans, Jazmine Sullivan, Mica Paris, Tina Turner or Mary J. Blige.

OK, so those are the guesses that the judges and fans on social media have — but what are your thoughts?

Reminder, per Fox: “The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

Night 2 of “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere airs tonight, Thursday, at 8/7c on Fox.