(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” is whittling down its Season 4 contestants, dropping two more with a double elimination at the end of tonight’s Group B finals.

The hour saw Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Crocodile and Seahorse perform once more, all competing for a shot to join the “Super Six” bracket that will bring together contestants from Groups A, B and C.

After those four hidden celebs performed, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke — as well as guest judge Cheryl Hines and “The Masked Singer” super fans voting from home — to pick their favorite singers to stay. They chose Seahorse and Crocodile, which meant Serpent and Whatchamacallit were deemed the weakest performers and unmasked.

It turns out Serpent, who performed The Jonas Brothers’ “Cool,” is Dr. Elvis Francois, an orthopedic surgeon resident at the Mayo Clinic who went viral in the spring for recording tracks to help raise funds for coronavirus relief. Meanwhile, Whatchamacallit, who sang Terror Squad’s “Lean Back,” was revealed to be NBA player Lonzo Ball.

Along with Serpent and Whatchamacallit, the full Season 4 lineup of “The Masked Singer” contestants includes Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black) Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom.

According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Next week, Group C — Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom — will be back for the finals round. Whichever two contestants make it through that episode will join Popcorn, Sun, Seahorse and Crocodile in the “Super Six” showdown as we inch closer to the Season 4 finale.

Watch Serpent’s unmasking below and Whatchamacallit’s above.