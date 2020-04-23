Meghan McCain Hints That She’s Voting for Biden: It’s Not ‘Rocket Science’

The “View” co-host appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday

| April 23, 2020 @ 8:46 AM Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 10:31 AM

During an appearance on Wednesday night’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Meghan McCain told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that when it comes to voting for former vice president Joe Biden in November, the decision to cross party lines isn’t “rocket science.”

McCain, a Republican and daughter of late GOP senator John McCain, answered a viewer question about whether she plans to vote for her father’s one-time Democratic colleague like this: “I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like, on Saturday, and I love him dearly. I keep telling everyone I will promise you you will know who I’m voting for but it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

The “View” co-host was, of course, referring to President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on her father, both while he was alive and after his death. Biden, conversely, at least once publicly comforted McCain on her ABC talk show when she started to cry over her father’s cancer diagnosis.

Also Read: Meghan McCain Invokes Late Father in Rebuke of Trump's Tweet Honoring Former Prisoners of War

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne — also a guest on Wednesday’s “WWHL” — cut in to ask McCain if she could be Biden’s vice presidential pick, given he’s promised to select a woman.

“I don’t know who it is,” she said, adding the pick is “probably” going to be someone more like Sen. Kamala Harris. Jayne shrugged that off, noting she’s not friends with Harris, who represents her state in the Senate.

McCain went on to praise Biden for the “integral role” he’s played in her life, and while she didn’t exactly answer when Cohen asked if her mother would be jumping party lines and voting for Biden, she did say the Trumps “are always making my mom cry.”

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

