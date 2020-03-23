Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host ‘The View’ From Home

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain announced her pregnancy Sunday, followed by her intention to self-isolate and work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the conservative panelist wrote she and her husband have been “blessed” to find our they’ll be having a baby. Then she wrote, “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on ‘The View’ from home via satellite.”
She went on to say she’s “fortunate” that ABC allows her to do this. (Co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been appearing on “The View” from home since last week.)
“Please stay safe,” the soon-to-be mother concluded. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.'”
The announcement of her pregnancy is particularly poignant even without the addition of a global pandemic: In July 2019, McCain penned an op-ed for the New York Times html she had lost a pregnancy recently and had been greatly affected by the grief.
