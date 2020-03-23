Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Co-Host ‘The View’ From Home

“Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating”

| March 23, 2020 @ 6:39 AM
Meghan McCain

ABC

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain announced her pregnancy Sunday, followed by her intention to self-isolate and work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the conservative panelist wrote she and her husband have been “blessed” to find our they’ll be having a baby. Then she wrote, “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on ‘The View’ from home via satellite.”

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Joins 'The View' From Home: 'This Is Responsible Social Distancing' (Video)

She went on to say she’s “fortunate” that ABC allows her to do this. (Co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been appearing on “The View” from home since last week.)

“Please stay safe,” the soon-to-be mother concluded. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.'”

The announcement of her pregnancy is particularly poignant even without the addition of a global pandemic: In July 2019, McCain penned an op-ed for the New York Times html she had lost a pregnancy recently and had been greatly affected by the grief.

20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Main Image
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Back to the Future
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bridesmaids
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bring It On
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Chef
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Fast and Furious 5
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Homeward Bound
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Mama Mia Here We Go Again
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Pitch Perfect 3
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Popstar Never Stop Never Stopping
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings The Princess Bride
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings To All the Boys I've Loved Before
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Trolls
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 of 21

Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic

Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue