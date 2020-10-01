First Lady Melania Trump tweeted to mark the beginning of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month Thursday after a few days of attacks by her family on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, for his own drug use.

“This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you!” the first lady tweeted one day after Donald Trump Jr. referred to Hunter Biden using the derogatory term “crackhead” while talking to Glenn Beck.

At Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump also brought up Hunter Biden’s drug use when Democratic nominee Joe Biden was discussing his late son, Beau Biden, and his military service.

The former vice president said at the time, “My son, like a lot of people — like a lot of people you know at home — had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it and I’m proud of him.”

In the video she tweeted Thursday, Melania Trump mentioned her Be Best initiative, which has heavily focused on addressing bullying in the past: “In my time as First Lady, I have worked to raise awareness about the risks and dangers of drug use among our youth through my Be Best initiative. The goal of Be Best is to encourage children to practice healthy habits in their daily lives. It’s important that we support our next generation and teach them about the dangers of drug use.”

Numerous journalists, like Helen Kennedy and Reza Aslan, quickly pointed out on Twitter that members of her family had recently been attacking Biden’s son for substance use.

