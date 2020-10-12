Getty Images

Meredith Ahr Out as NBCU Unscripted TV Chief After Toxic Workplace Investigation

by | October 12, 2020 @ 11:14 AM

She follows the earlier exit of former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy

Meredith Ahr, NBCUniversal’s top unscripted TV executive, is out at the company following an investigation into her and former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy’s workplace behavior, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

Telegdy and Ahr were both accused by multiple employees of fostering a toxic workplace environment. Telegdy was let go in August amid a larger NBCU shakeup.

In a bombshell report on July 31 by the The Hollywood Reporter, Telegdy was accused of numerous transgressions including mocking gay executives to their faces, using homophobic and misogynistic slurs and making disparaging comments about others’ physical appearance. Telegdy and Ahr were both accused of creating a “terrible, even traumatizing experience” in the reality division.

Also Read: Susan Rovner Named Chairman of NBCU Entertainment Programming

THR first reported Ahr’s ouster on Monday.

NBCU is in the middle of a major reorganization under Shell and streaming and TV chief Mark Lazarus. The new structure involves three new business units: Direct to Consumer, Entertainment Programming and Entertainment Business. Longtime NBCU executive Frances Berwick is heading up the Entertainment Business segment, while former Warner Bros. TV president Susan Rovner was brought over to lead Entertainment Programming. Peacock chief Matt Strauss is in charge of the direct to consumer segment.

The restructure effectively merges the NBC broadcast network’s operations with the rest of the company’s cable networks. NBC Sports will continue to be led by Pete Bevacqua. Telemundo Enterprises will remain separate under new chief Beau Ferrari. As part of the restructure, Chris McCumber is exiting as USA Network and Syfy president.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

