MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Faults Trump for ‘Lack of Understanding’ of Pandemic: ‘Staggering’ (Video)

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response again on Friday, saying it belies a lack of understanding and empathy.

“I just have to point out that the president talking about ‘they’ saying ‘we want more’ — are you talking about the American people who want more tests so they can map out and understand what this virus is? Because it sounds like you’re talking about a bunch of babies who want pie,” she said after playing a clip of Trump suggesting coronavirus testing may be “frankly overrated.”

“The lack of understanding from this president and the lack of empathy — but, most importantly, the lack of understanding as to what is needed in the United States of America to save lives and to stave off this pandemic which is killing people by the day — is consistently staggering,” the MSNBC star said.

In the clip she rolled from Thursday, the president toured a medical equipment distribution center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. After wondering aloud whether testing was overrated and remarking that people keep “yelling” and demanding more testing, the president said, “We have the greatest testing in the world and don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world, but why? Because we do more testing. When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”