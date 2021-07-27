Mike Enzi, Former GOP Senator From Wyoming, Dies at 77

Former Sen. Mike Enzi died Monday after being injured in a bicycling accident. The Wyoming Republican was 77.

His family posted a message to his Twitter account late Monday night saying, "Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family."

Enzi, who served four terms in the Senate and retired in 2020, was life flighted to a Colorado hospital Friday after a bicycling accident. The account released a statement earlier Monday saying, "The Extent of Enzi's injuries and the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time. Medical staff continue to evaluate his condition."

Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and political observers shared well-wishes for Enzi on Monday.

After the announcement of his death later in the day, former colleagues like Democratic Sens. John Tester and Chris Coons shared memories of him on Twitter, as did members of the media. Some shared clips of former president Barack Obama praising Enzi for being willing to work with Democrats to find bi-partisan solutions to issues.