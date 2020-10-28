Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security official who revealed on Wednesday that he was the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote the “I Am Part of the Resistance” op-ed last year and its subsequent book, denied on-air two months ago that he was “Anonymous.”

“There was an op-ed, a book, by someone calling themselves Anonymous. Are you aware of who that is?” Anderson Cooper asked Taylor, who is also a CNN contributor, in August.

“I’m not,” Taylor said. “Look, that was a parlor game that happened in Washington, D.C., of a lot of folks trying to think of who that might be. I’ve got my own thoughts about who that might be, but I want my focus to be on the president and I certainly don’t want to–“

“You’re not Anonymous?” Cooper said.

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloweens and pandemics. So, no,” Taylor responded.

But after months of speculation, Taylor revealed in a Medium post published on Wednesday that he was the author of the anonymous op-ed and book, “A Warning.”

“Make no mistake: I am a Republican, and I wanted this President to succeed,” Taylor wrote. “That’s why I came into the Administration with John Kelly, and it’s why I stayed on as Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security. But too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.”

It didn’t take long for President Trump to weigh in on the revelation.

“Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was ‘anonymous’, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, adding that he thought the op-ed was a “scam” and that everybody “associated with this FRAUD on the American people” should be fired.