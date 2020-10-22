TBS Renews ‘Miracle Workers’ for Season 3 Set in American Old West

TBS has renewed comedy anthology “Miracle Workers” for a third season set in the American Old West, which will star cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni.

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will be showrunners on the series’ new installment.

Per TBS, “Set in the year 1844, the new season of ‘Miracle Workers’ will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.”

Also Read: 'Miracle Workers: Dark Ages' Teaser: Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi Go Medieval (Video)

“‘Miracle Workers’ is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

More to come…