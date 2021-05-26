‘Modern Love’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo

Amazon Prime Video has set the premiere date for the second season of “Modern Love” and added “The Crown” star Tobias Menzies and “Ratched” actress Sophie Okonedo to the already lengthy lineup of cast members for Season 2 of the romantic anthology series.

“Modern Love,” which is inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, will debut its eight-episode second season on Friday, Aug. 13. All off the season’s episodes, which are each 30 minutes, will be released that day.

Per Amazon’s Wednesday announcement, Menzies and Okonedo will star in a Season 2 episode directed by showrunner John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Menzies and Okonedo join a lineup of “Modern Love” Season 2 stars that includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell. Lucy Boynton. Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley and Jeena Yi.

Filming on the second season of “Modern Love” recently wrapped in Dublin, Ireland, with other shooting locations including Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York.

Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on “Modern Love,” with other executive producers including Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann and Anthony Bregman, Choire Sicha and Caitlin Roper of The New York Times. Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz serve as producers with Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, acting as a co-producer.

Along with Carney, “Modern Love” Season 2 directors include John Crowley (“Brooklyn”), Marta Cunningham (“Insecure”), Jesse Peretz (“Glow”) and Andrew Rannells (“Black Monday”), with Celine Held and Logan George (“Topside”) co-directing an episode.

“Modern Love” is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story and The New York Times.