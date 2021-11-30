Netflix is not done with “Money Heist.”

Ahead of the final run of the popular Spanish series, Netflix announced that it has ordered a spinoff centered on Pedro Alonso’s character Berlin.

“Money Heist,” which in Spain is known as “La Casa de Papel,” returns for its final five episodes on Friday, Dec. 3.

The series revolves around a group of would-be robbers brought together by a man known as “The Professor” to break into the Royal Mint of Spain to steal millions of Euros in untraceable cash. Berlin (every character goes by a name of a city to hide their identities) is the defacto leader of the group on the ground.

The new series will be an origin story on the character and will premiere in 2023.

Outside of “Squid Game,” the crime thriller is Netflix’s most popular foreign-language series, led by “Part 4” which has 619 million hours viewed within its first 28 days. Parts 3 and 5 have 426 million hours viewed and 395 million hours viewed, respectively (Netflix breaks up the viewership for each season separately).

“Money Heist” stars Úrsula Corberó (Tokio), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Mónica/ Estocolmo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marsella), Belén Cuesta (Manila). It is created by Álex Pina, alongside director Jesús Colmenar and writer Esther Martínez Lobato.