‘Mortal Kombat,”Demon Slayer’ Get Box Office Moving Again

After largely relying on “Godzilla vs. Kong” to bring in moviegoers for much of April, the box office got a big boost from gamers and anime fans as Warner Bros.’ “Mortal Kombat” and Funimation’s “Demon Slayer: -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train” combined for $18.5 million at the box office on Friday.
“Demon Slayer” grossed $9.5 million from 1,598 theaters on Friday, including select Thursday preview screenings, while “Mortal Kombat” grossed just over $9 million from 3,073 locations. Industry estimates currently project “MK” to take the No. 1 spot for the weekend with a $24 million opening total while “Demon Slayer,” which will already rank among the top 10 highest grossing anime films in U.S. history, is estimated for a $20 million opening.
Combined, the two films are projected to push overall weekend grosses to $57 million, triple the $19 million seen last weekend and 20% ahead of the $47.5 million grossed on the opening weekend of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
