All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

| March 12, 2020 @ 11:41 AM
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond
Photo credit: Universal
1. "No Time To Die" MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
a quiet place part ii emily blunt
Photo credit: Paramount
2. "A Quiet Place Part II" Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway
Photo credit: Sony
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
F9 trailer fast and furious
Photo credit: Universal
4. "Fast and Furious 9" The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
THE LOVEBIRDS
Photo credit: Paramount
5. "The Lovebirds" Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Blue Story Paramount coronavirus
Photo credit: Paramount
6. "Blue Story" Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.

