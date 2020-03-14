Movies With Extremely Happy Endings, Just in Case That Would Help You Right Now (Photos)
Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic
Hey uh, are you all OK? Because uh, you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with your sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so happy and upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling even if you have to leave the safety of your house.
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up I'm not crying you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP I AM NOT CRYING.
"Mama Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming of age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people people your mood will be dramatically improve and I know because in Nov. 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because for some reason I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.