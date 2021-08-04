MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Thought Gov Cuomo’s Defense Montage Was Part of ‘Comedy Show’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said Wednesday that when she first saw the montage New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released of himself embracing other leaders to defend himself against accusations of sexual harassment, she thought it was part of “a comedy show.”

“We’re going to show you later the response video that the governor put out. It’s pretty staggering. I thought it was like, a comedy show thing until I had to watch it again. It is really incredible, given the allegations against him,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of her independent probe into the Democratic governor’s behavior, revealing her office had found 11 instances in which he sexually harassed women, breaking the law in the process. Cuomo responded with a video statement denying he’d ever touched anyone inappropriately. He also released a montage of himself and other political leaders embracing one another and others as proof of the handsiness of the industry.

Later on “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who doesn’t enjoy a particularly friendly relationship with the governor, called on Cuomo to resign. The mayor repeated that sentiment during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.” Several other politicians, including President Joe Biden, have stated their belief that the governor should step down.

Cuomo said Tuesday he would not resign.

Watch Brzezinski above and the governor’s statement below.