MSNBC’s Scarborough: Historians Won’t Have ‘Any Questions’ About Trump’s Sinking Polls (Video)

Scarborough attributes Trump’s poor polling to his months-long insistence the coronavirus will disappear

| July 2, 2020 @ 6:37 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Thursday that given President Donald Trump’s months-long insistence the coronavirus is going to disappear entirely, future historians won’t ever wonder why his polling was bad ahead of the November election.

“This has just been an ongoing theme. We talked about it in March. We would quote what he said in January and February. We said he needed to wake up. He needed to get serious about this. He kept telling people it was magically going to go away, that we had nothing to worry about,” the “Morning Joe” said as clips rolled of Trump saying the virus would disappear.

The clips included statements made from February to July, in which Trump said the pandemic would “miraculously” clear up when the weather got warmer and assured Americans it would “go away.”

On Wednesday, when asked by a Fox Business reporter if he thought the virus would “disappear,” Trump responded, “I do. I do. Yeah sure. At some point. And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out that the United States set a record for new coronavirus cases in a single day — for the fifth time in eight days. Over 129,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

“We’re now at a point where twice as many people have died of this pandemic — which the president claimed was magically going to go away and was one person coming in from China — than died in the Vietnam War. We had more people die from the coronavirus than died in combat deaths in World War I. We’re taking world wars and the president is still saying ‘It’s going away.’ On June the 18th: ‘It’s dying.’ When historians look back, they’re not going to have any question as to why Donald Trump’s poll numbers collapsed the way they did,” Scarborough concluded.

Watch the clip above.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
1 of 64

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE