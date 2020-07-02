MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Thursday that given President Donald Trump’s months-long insistence the coronavirus is going to disappear entirely, future historians won’t ever wonder why his polling was bad ahead of the November election.

“This has just been an ongoing theme. We talked about it in March. We would quote what he said in January and February. We said he needed to wake up. He needed to get serious about this. He kept telling people it was magically going to go away, that we had nothing to worry about,” the “Morning Joe” said as clips rolled of Trump saying the virus would disappear.

The clips included statements made from February to July, in which Trump said the pandemic would “miraculously” clear up when the weather got warmer and assured Americans it would “go away.”

On Wednesday, when asked by a Fox Business reporter if he thought the virus would “disappear,” Trump responded, “I do. I do. Yeah sure. At some point. And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out that the United States set a record for new coronavirus cases in a single day — for the fifth time in eight days. Over 129,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

“We’re now at a point where twice as many people have died of this pandemic — which the president claimed was magically going to go away and was one person coming in from China — than died in the Vietnam War. We had more people die from the coronavirus than died in combat deaths in World War I. We’re taking world wars and the president is still saying ‘It’s going away.’ On June the 18th: ‘It’s dying.’ When historians look back, they’re not going to have any question as to why Donald Trump’s poll numbers collapsed the way they did,” Scarborough concluded.

Watch the clip above.