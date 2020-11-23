MTV Spins Off ‘Ridiculousness’ With Food-Themed Series ‘Deliciousness’ Hosted by Tiffani Thiessen

MTV is spinning off “Ridiculousness” with a food-themed clip show titled “Deliciousness,” which will be hosted by “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tiffani Thiessen.

In addition to her acting career, the former Tiffani Amber Thiessen is also the author of cookbook “Pull Up a Chair” and the host of the Cooking Channel series “Dinner at Tiffani’s.” So yes, we’d say she’s as qualified as any to host a TV show mocking your home kitchen fails.

Joining Thiessen on the “Deliciousness” dais will be panelists including Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Kel Mitchell (“All That,” “Kenan & Kel”) and Tim Chantarangsu (“Basic to Bougie”).

“Deliciousness” will kick off with a one-week holiday-themed special event that runs from Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, ‘Deliciousness’ celebrates our greatest indulgences — food and drink,” according to MTV’s official description. “Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.”

Get a sneak peek of what that entails via the video teaser above.

Internet video clip show “Ridiculousness,” which is hosted by Rob Dyrdek, will serve as the lead-in to “Deliciousness.” Together they’ll make up the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. block.

“Ridiculousness” and “Deliciousness” are both produced by Superjacket Productions, a subsidiary of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.

On “Ridiculousness,” Dyrdek, his celebrity guests and co-hosts Sterling “Steelo” Brim and Chanel West Coast yuck it up at all of YouTube’s, well, ridiculousness.