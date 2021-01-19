Major retailers including Bed Bath and Beyond and Wayfair have dropped My Pillow products, its CEO Mike Lindell confirmed. This comes as Lindell, among outgoing president Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, has continued to push baseless conspiracies regarding voter fraud in November’s election.

Lindell told Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE on Tuesday that his company has been dropped Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, HEB Stores, the Canadian Shopping Channel and Wayfair. Lindell told NBC News in a separate email that “a group has attacked my vendors” and that the retailers called him saying they had been threatened with “a boycott if they don’t comply” and drop his products.

My Pillow is also a major advertiser on Fox News, particularly its primetime lineup of opinion hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.

Since the election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, Lindell has repeatedly claimed that machine voter fraud threw the election toward Biden. Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactured voting machines for several states, is threatening legal action against Lindell. Dominion’s lawyers have already filed a defamation lawsuit against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell and others for making similar unproven election fraud claims.

Read Dominion’s letter to Lindell here.

Despite Trump and lawyers filing numerous lawsuits in multiple states, no evidence of voter fraud has been detected; the Supreme Court has also rejected attempts attempts to throw out votes that would have handed the election to Trump.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday.