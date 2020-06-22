NASCAR Launches Investigation Into Noose Found in Bubba Wallace’s Garage at Talladega

NASCAR has “launched an immediate investigation” into a noose being found in the garage of Bubba Wallace’s racing team at Talledega.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” the racing league said in a statement. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace, the league’s only full-time Black driver, operates the No. 43 car.

Also Read: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace on Confederate Flag Ban: 'There's No Good That Comes With That Flag' (Video)

Earlier this month, Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the confederate flag at its events. The league complied with that request.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the league said on June 10. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

More to come…