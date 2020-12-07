Natalie Desselle-Reid, Actress in ‘Eve’ TV Series and ‘Madea’ Movies, Dies at 53

Natalie Desselle-Reid, a series regular on early 2000s UPN TV series “Eve” and an actress is several “Madea” movies, has died. She was 53.

“Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning,” manager Dolores Robinson, the mother of Holly Robinson Peete, tweeted on Monday. “Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career.”

“Just absolutely decimated by this news… Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband,” Robinson Peete tweeted. “Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

