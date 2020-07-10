As the search for actress Naya Rivera continues, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is updating the public with details of the operation. And on Friday night, it shared two video clips, one demonstrating the extremely low underwater visibility of Lake Piru affecting the search, and another showing the equipment being used.

The first clip showed one of the remotely operated underwater vehicles being used, a floating drone with cameras on it, connected to a boat via a cable, which according to the department is being used in addition to “side scan sonar, dogs, and divers.”

The second clip demonstrates how the drones are operated via a handheld controller connected to a computer, with footage displayed on an attached screen. As the drone footage shows, at a depth of 30 feet the lake is extremely muddy and objects can only be identified with clarity very close to the camera. See both clips below.

Also Read: Naya Rivera's 11 Most Memorable Roles, From 'Family Matters' to 'Glee' (Photos)

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

Earlier Friday afternoon, Captain Eric Buschow briefed the media about how the search for Rivera, who disappeared Wednesday during a boating trip with her son on the lake, is progressing. He said that while they have found some promising objects, Rivera’s body has yet to be found. He said teams are continuing to search the north and eastern parts of the two-mile-long lake, 130 feet deep at it’s maximum depth. Cadaver dogs are also searching the top of the water. Read more about that here.

Naya Rivera currently appears in the recurring role of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” series adaptation, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” among many others.