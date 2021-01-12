NBC has picked up three pilots to series for its 2021-22 slate, including comedies from “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Goor and writer Phil Augusta Jackson, and the sci-fi drama “La Brea,” the broadcast network said Tuesday.

From Spitzer, “American Auto” is a single-camera comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. The show stars Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

Spitzer will write and executive produce the series alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Jeff Blitz, who directed the pilot.

“American Auto” hails from Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

“Grand Crew” is created by Jackson and is centered on a group of Black friends who “unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.” The single-camera comedy’s cast includes Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer.

Jackson will executive produce the show, which hails from Universal Television, alongside Goor. Mo Marable is a co-executive producer and directed the pilot.

“La Brea” is a drama from David Applebaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”) that stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo.

Here’s the description for the Universal Television and Keshet Studios-produced series, per NBC: “When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.”

Along with Applebaum, executive producers include Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan and Ken Woodruff.

“American Auto,” “Grand Crew” and “La Brea” were the first series pickups at NBC since Susan Rovner became chairman of entertainment content across NBCUniversal’s NBC, its six cable networks and Peacock.

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” Lisa Katz, who was recently named president of scripted content by Rover, said in a statement Tuesday. “While these shows are very different thematically , what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building, and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”