NBC’s 2021 NFL Kickoff Game Grows Audience 20% From Last Year

Tom Brady’s still got it

NBC couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the 2021 NFL season than last night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team,” and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Piloted by the Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, the Bucs came back to beat the ‘Boys 31-29 while at home in Tampa Bay, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. Yes, there were plenty of reasons to fire off that giant pirate ship’s many cannons.