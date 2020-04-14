Lady Antebellum has become the latest musical act to score a No. 1 hit single from NBC’s songwriting competition “Songland.”

The band selected songwriter Madeline Merlo’s “Champagne Night” as the song the seven-time Grammy Award-winning trio would record together and release as a “Songland” single. The track slid on up to the top of the iTunes County Chart Tuesday following Monday night’s episode.

“Champagne Night’ is the eighth song from the NBC competition series to top an iTunes chart. The last one to do it was OneRepublic’s “Somebody to Love,” which climbed No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and No. 2 on the Overall chart back in September after its release following the first season finale.

Prior to that, Leona Lewis found a hit with “Solo Quiero (Somebody to Love),” which features Cali y El Dandee and Juan Magán. The song, which, funnily enough, has a similar title to OneRepublic’s, shot to the top position on the iTunes Latino Chart the morning after the episode aired. The song was written by “Songland” contestant Rozee and producer Ryan Tedder.

The other artists who scored No. 1 hits from the first season of the competition series, which premiered in May of 2019, include Macklemore, The Jonas Brothers, John Legend, will.i.am, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Watch Madeline Merlo perform “Champagne Night” on last night’s episode below.