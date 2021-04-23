NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Made $16.5 Million in 2020; Comcast Chief Brian L Roberts Doubled That

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made $16.5 million in 2020. His boss, Comcast chief Brian L. Roberts, made basically twice that.

And Roberts’ $32.7 million haul was actually a pay cut from 2019.

Roberts, who is chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of the NBCU parent company, earned $36.4 million last year.

Shell’s salary was $2.6 million in 2020. Roberts’ salary was $3.4 million.

Roberts’ stock awards last year totaled $10.6 million, double his 2019 haul. His option awards enjoyed the exact same increase.

Shell’s stock awards were $3.7 million, while his option awards round up to $3.8 million.

